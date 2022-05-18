Going on a dreamlike journey with Hermès’ Arceau Les folies du ciel watch

The French maison once again highlights the wonders of rare handcrafts in watchmaking

Inspired by Loïc Dubigeon’s «Les folies du ciel» silk scarf motif designed in 1984 to honour aerostatics, the latest Arceau Les folies du ciel watch from Hermès combines painting, engraving, and animation to create a unique composition. For instance, on its mother-of-pearl dial whose textured hue can be seen through the wisps of smoke from the chimneys, two neoralite pink and green hot-air balloons billow in the wind. Another standout feature would be the hand-painted and applied animated balloon, which is perched above the tableau at 12 o’clock. Designed to be balanced, it impressively spins on its axis in step with wrist movements, expressing the light, unexpected touch typical of Hermès creations.