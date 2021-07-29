Grand Seiko Unveils the Natural Beauty from Its Latest Heritage Collection

Earlier this year, Grand Seiko unveiled its latest Heritage Collection SLGH005, which is a special limited edition of 140 pieces.

Uniquely, the watch itself offers a new perspective on the nature of time, as its dial is inspired by the slender and strikingly beautiful white birch trees that thrive in the northern parts of Japan and that grow in profusion near the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi where this watch is crafted. Last but not least, the combination of its hands and prominent markers ensures perfect legibility, while its Zaratsu polished, distortion-free mirror finish and delicate hairline finish alternate give the case a quiet and harmonious glow.

Catch more glimpses of the Grand Seiko’s SLGH005 in the accompanying video below: