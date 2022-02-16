H. Moser & Cie. brings a sense of humour with the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Tutorial

The independent Swiss-brand presents a “perpetual calendar for dummies” in a unique way

H. Moser & Cie. recently launched an updated version of its famous Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue, which now measures 42mm and features the brand’s logo in transparent lacquer. Interestingly, to mark this event and also to aid those who may still wonder how the brand’s perpetual calendar works, H. Moser & Cie. has also created a very special commemorative limited edition titled Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Tutorial.

As the name suggests, this particular timepiece transforms the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar with its normally minimalist dial into a “cheat sheet,” by blatantly showcasing its ingenious technical characteristics. In a way, H. Moser & Cie. says goodbye to the minimalist philosophy through its pared-down dial and intuitive functions of the perpetual calendar. On the contrary, the brand illustrates perfectly every single tutorials, notes, drawings and detail explanations in the dial which encapsulate the features of this movement, like the mnemonic tricks.

For instance, the dial clearly displays the length of the power reserve and its source of power at nine o’clock, the “Flash Calendar” function providing an instant date change at midnight and also the very rare appearance of “29” at the end of February once every four years that is highlighted in yellow.

Suffice to say, this “perpetual calendar for dummies” truly demonstrates a creative and also the offbeat humour from the brand. Available in only 20 pieces, H. Moser & Cie. simply has revolutionised the perpetual calendar in a unique way by transforming a complication designed for the most discerning of collectors into a watch that even a child could operate.