H. Moser & Cie. Reinterprets a Classic Model with the Heritage Dual Time

Inspired by Moser pocket watches and the early 20th-century models on show in the Moser museum in Schaffhausen, H. Moser & Cie.’s Heritage Dual Time is a beautifully rounded model with classic touches and a bold steel look.

Aesthetically, the classic model comes with a brand-new Burgundy fumé dial. Not stopping here, the dial also features the brand logo in transparent lacquer, like a secret signature. On the other hand, the traditional-style railway minute track appears in white to give a very modern contrasting result, while the distinctive three-dimensional appliqué numerals use Globolight — an innovative ceramic-based material that can assume any shape and any colour — and contains Super-LumiNova. More importantly, this watch is completed with grey kudu leather strap as well as the new HMC 809 self-winding calibre, which comes with the Dual Time function.