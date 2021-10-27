H. Moser & Cie. Unveils the all-new Streamliner Perpetual Calendar

Unveiled recently at this year’s Geneva Watch Days, the singular perpetual flash calendar finally makes its way to the fluid design of H. Moser & Cie.’s steel bracelet watches in the all-new Streamliner Perpetual Calendar.

As the name implies, the third addition to the Streamliner family comes with the independent manufacture’s unique movement: the perpetual calendar. To the casual eye, it may appear as a simple addition of a date window at 4 o’clock. However, a closer look reveals a small central hand at 12 o’clock to indicate the month, where each of the 12 hours represent one month. Interestingly, to remind its wearer when to wind it up again for autonomy of seven days, the brand also features a small power reserve indicator at 10 o’clock.

