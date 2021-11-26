Hermès Presents The Limited-Edition Arceau The Three Graces Watch

Produced in a numbered limited-edition of 24 pieces, the white gold and diamond Arceau The Three Graces from Hermès reinterprets the theme of the eponymous silk scarf designed by British artist Alice Shirley back in 2020.

Crafted in wood marquetry and miniature painting on aventurine, the delicacy and poetry of the elegant giraffe — with its ample and graceful movements — is highlighted by the skilled touch of Hermès artisans, who have reproduced its natural harmony. Framed by a precious white gold case set with 82 diamonds and highlighted by a blue sapphire alligator strap, the watch is completed with the Hermès H1912 mechanical self-winding movement.