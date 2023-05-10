Highlights from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023: Cartier

Cartier’s new novelties showcase the perfect blend of classic design and modern innovation with a dash of creativity

Cartier has long been known for its elegant, sophisticated timepieces that blend classic design with modern technology. This year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva saw the Maison unveil a range of new novelties that continue pushing watchmaking’s boundaries. In a way, Cartier’s latest offerings showcase the perfect balance of form and function, from the sleek and stylish Tank Normale to the iconic Santos-Dumont Skeleton. Each timepiece is expertly crafted with the highest attention to detail, resulting in a beautiful collection.

This time, we’ll take a closer look at Cartier’s new novelties that we love and explore what makes them so special. Whether you’re a dedicated collector or simply appreciate the finer things in life, there’s no denying that Cartier continues to set the standard in the luxury watch industry.

The Baignoire

The Baignoire watch from Cartier has seen multiple incarnations since its creation in 1912. Unique for this new Baignoire watch, the dial, and signature Roman numerals are crowned with a richer gold ribbon in a new alignment of proportions. Most notably, Cartier explores the oval of the dial, the watch’s hallmark, and transposes it into a bezel to be slipped as close to the wrist as possible. Available in rose gold, yellow gold, or fully paved, the new Baignoire celebrates the bright, sunlit gold of the very first watch.

The Santos-Dumont Skeleton

Appearance-wise, The Santos-Dumont Skeleton adheres to the collection’s elegant design guidelines established in 1904. However, for this piece, it also comes with a joyful twist. The addition of a miniaturized functional oscillating weight in the form of a replica of the Demoiselle, a plane created by Alberto Santos-Dumont himself back in 1907, is definitely an intriguing new feature. Beneath the lovely dial, the 9629 MC automatic skeleton calibre which was especially created for this timeless shape, is at the heart of this new Santos-Dumont Skeleton timepiece.

The Tank Normale

The Cartier Privé collection, where collectors gather to celebrate and discover Maison’s classic and legendary models via watches created in numbered limited series, presents a unique watch each year. For 2023, Cartier Privé unveiled its seventh creation called the Tank Normale, which is the reinterpretation of the first Tank model.

Among the limited numbers of this new creation, one version that stole the spotlight is arguably the Tank Normale Skeleton. Limited edition of only 50 numbered watches, this skeletonised Tank comes in yellow gold on a brown and green alligator strap with a blue sapphire cabochon on the winding crown and in platinum on a burgundy and grey alligator strap with a ruby cabochon. There’s also another version set with brilliant-cut diamonds that complete the ensemble, but limited edition of only 20 numbered pieces