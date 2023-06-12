Highlights from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023: Zenith

Zenith breathes new life into its iconic models with modern sophistication while remaining true to their original allure

At this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva, Zenith’s exceptional craftsmanship really commanded extra attention. Of particular note, the brand launched its new Pilot collection which has been entirely redesigned from scratch, as well as the DEFY Skyline whose modernistic form takes on a decidedly dark look that’s visually outstanding as it is resilient.

Speaking of which, the DEFY Skyline collection debuted back in 2022 as the contemporary successor to the Zenith DEFY, the rugged and daringly-designed line from 1969. Essentially, this collection continues the legacy of the original DEFY with the same distinctive edginess and a higher level of performance thanks to the latest generation of the seminal El Primero high-frequency calibre.

This year, the collection’s two primary pillars, the DEFY Skyline and the DEFY Skyline Skeleton, come with a seductively blacked-out appearance as these two new references are made completely of black ceramic, including the bracelet. However, the one that arguably stole the show was the DEFY Skyline Skeleton Ceramic. The open dial of this new timepiece has a big, central four-pointed star motif that has been darkened, showing the skeleton movement’s black bridges and main plate. It also features faceted polished hands and applied indices filled with white Super-LumiNova for effortless readability day and night.

Another standout element of this timepiece is how the brand’s engineers managed to incorporate the open dial’s shape into the skeletonisation of the movement’s bridges and main plate, thereby forming a single, whole object. Aside to that, the visual depth of the watch along with the subtle contrast of dark tones are further enhanced by the 1/10th of a second indicator at 6 o’clock.

Still on the technical side of things, the watch is driven by the El Primero 3620 automatic high-frequency manufacture movement. It boasts an efficient automatic bi-directional winding mechanism with a blackened star-shaped rotor, which delivers an impressive power reserve of approximately 60 hours.

One more exciting update from Zenith comes in the Pilot collection, which has evolved over the years in a balancing act between tradition and technology. As the Manufacture’s most long-standing line, it never fails to enthral seasoned watch connoisseurs as well as ardent aviation enthusiasts.

This year’s all-new Pilot line-up, which has also been completely developed from the ground up, forgoes the collection’s historical style in favour of drawing from the world of flight, both historical and contemporary. Naturally, it still adheres to the standards of Pilot watches that Zenith established more than a century ago.

The standout from this new collection is, without doubt, the Pilot Big Date Flyback, which comes in two different variants, both with a 42.5mm case. The stainless-steel model borrows design cues from the illustrious El Primero Flyback chronograph, the “Rainbow Flyback.” To be exact, the minutes totalizer on the chronograph features alternate colours so that the five-minute markings is easier to distinguish. Another homage to the legendary El Primero Rainbow from 1997 is the brilliant orange colouring on the centre chronograph seconds and chronograph minutes hands.

Meanwhile, on the black ceramic version of the watch, the luminous white markers and hands contrast sharply against the opaline black corrugated dial, thereby giving it an achromatic, industrial appearance. Beneath this tapestry of visual elements sits the new El Primero 3652 automatic high-frequency chronograph calibre, which – as the name Pilot Big Date Flyback would suggest – features a large date and a flyback function. And the enormous date display comes equipped with a next-generation, patented mechanism that advances and stabilizes both of the big date’s wheels in less than 0.03 seconds, in addition to being easily readable.

In today’s ever-evolving world, it can be quite inspiring to see a brand like Zenith continuing to soar to new heights as it pushes boundaries and sets new standards. With the redesigned Pilot collection and the awe-inspiring DEFY Skyline, Zenith has once again proven why it remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of haute horology.