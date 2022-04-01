Major Highlights From Watches and Wonders 2022 in Geneva

The much-awaited Watches and Wonders 2022 began in Geneva, Switzerland, on 30 March as a week-long event which will end on 5 April 2022.

One of the most important industry events in the world, the Watches and Wonders, which sees the best of the world’s watchmakers and jewellers under a single roof, had its last in-person event in 2019 before the pandemic made it difficult for people to come together.

A lot is to be expected from Watches and Wonders, Geneva. A video shared on the official Instagram account of Watches and Wonders shows a glimpse of the huge fair, with people visiting the event for the magnificent exhibits as showcased by the top brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by watchesandwonders (@watchesandwonders)

Obviously, the world of horology has been looking forward to seeing the likes of brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Hublot, TAG Heuer, Grand Seiko, Cartier, Tudor and Chopard present their new creations at the event.

These brands and many others participating in the trade show are aiming to cater to their customer bases across the world through the prestigious platform.

Watches & Wonders highlights

Cartier Collection Privé Tank Chinoise

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The Privé Tank Chinoise, an absolutely one-of-a-kind watch, was showcased as one of the novelties on the first day of the Watches & Wonders 2022 event.

Cartier is a French fine-jewellery brand and the Privé Tank Chinoise made its debut exactly 100 years ago. It is considered a very rare watch.

The new version comes with a skeleton dial which reveals the movement within the watch. The watch is inspired by the architecture of Chinese temples — the bars on the dial resembling the geometric patterns of temple porticos. The dial is encased in gold, rose-gold and platinum.

Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Travel Time

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

One cannot possibly imagine luxury watches without Patek Philippe. That explains the standing of the Swiss watchmaker.

One of the most significant Watches & Wonders highlights was the brand’s Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Travel Time. This watch merges the brand’s patented Annual Calendar with its Travel Time feature.

The Annual Calendar requires a manual correction only once a year. With the Travel Time system, the watch now has a second time zone feature. There is a new self-winding movement in the 41mm white gold case.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Edition ‘Woodland’

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The newest addition to IWC’s coloured ceramic line, the dark green hue of the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Edition ‘Woodland’ is inspired by the dress worn by TOPGUN pilots and the forested landscapes they use as their training grounds.

IWC’s coloured models made using ceramics are created from zirconium oxide mixed with other metallic oxides. The monochromatic ‘Woodland’ is the first model to feature the unique colour. Black hands with subdued green in appearance, the luminescent material complements the dial colour.

The watch has a 44-millimetre ceramic case and the pushers, crown and case back are made from Ceratanium, which is also used for the TOP GUN logo. The day and date display is at 3 o’clock. The colour of the green rubber strap with a textile inlay matches the colour of the case.

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The most unique thing about this outstanding timepiece which was a major novelty at the Watches and Wonders, Geneva, is its Solargraph technology, after which it gets its name.

The technology enables the watch to be powered by the sun or artificial light, which means that there is no need to change the watch’s battery.

Even the Super-LumiNova elements of the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph are powered by the sun. The elements are present in dial, hands and bezel, which make the watch perfect for use in the night.

According to the company, Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph will be available starting October 2022.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days Diver’s 200m

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The Spring Drive 5 Days Diver was one of Grand Seiko’s best releases on Day 1 of Watches & Wonders 2022. Part of the famous Spring Drive collection from the brand, the watch comes with a new Spring Drive calibre — 9RA5. The calibre offers a five-day power reserve and has an accuracy rate of +/-10 seconds per month.

The case of the 43.8mm new Spring Drive is made of high-intensity titanium and the dial has a deep black coloured texture inspired byJapan’s Kuroshio Current, which is also known as the Black Stream, as shared by Grand Seiko. The ceramic rotating bezel protects the watch from scratches.

Chopard Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon is indeed one of the most beautiful watches from Chopard presented at the Watches and Wonders, Geneva. The 41mm timepiece has a textured Aletsch Blue dial which is layered in an artistically patterned style.

The latest addition to the Alpine Eagle collection, the Flying Tourbillon has a transparent tourbillon mechanism at the 6 o’clock position, which reveals part of the complex inner mechanisms of the watch. The watch and its bracelet are made from the ultra-resistant and lustrous Lucent Steel A223 alloy.

Louis Moinet ASTRONEF

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The Louis Moinet ASTRONEF was one of the biggest highlights of Watches & Wonders. Showcased on Day 2 of the event, the watch is an engineering and design marvel.

To create a depth effect, 0.2mm from the total 0.6mm thick plate, which has been used to make the dial, is hollowed out. The watch has a sapphire container mounted on an 18K gold frame. Its two tourbillons rotate in opposite directions on two different levels, crossing paths every 3 minutes and 20 seconds or precisely 18 times every hour.

It has a sapphire dome and welded inner bezel ring accentuated by openworked lugs and case middle.

The ASTRONEF mechanism took over three years of research. The base of the watch is just 3.75mm thick, in which this interesting mechanism is hidden.

Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

The titanium-cased watch comes in three dial colours — grey, blue and the unique salmon. Its in-house Oris calibre 400 delivers a very high 120-hour power reserve.

The dial design is almost minimalist, which makes it great for those who wish to present a regal side of themselves on important occasions.

Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400 mechanical watch has a large date window at the 6 o’clock position. Its skeleton back showcases part of the mechanics of the watch.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

Watches & Wonders 2022 at Geneva had something extremely special for women.

Vacheron Constantin is especially renowned for its elegant and advanced women’s timepieces. The new Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar ultra-thin watch is the perfect example of the technical details that the Geneva-based Swiss luxury watchmaker goes into when carving an exquisitely beautiful masterpiece for the wrist.

The watch has an in-house Calibre 1120 QP and caters to women who want complicated mechanical timepieces. It has subdials displaying the days, dates, months and years on a four-year cycle, including a leap year indication. The system is designed as such that it won’t need any adjustment before the year 2100. There’s also a moon phase indicator at the 6 o’clock position.

The 36.5 mm-diameter watch comes in 18K white or 18K 5N pink gold case.

Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon was another one from Grand Seiko at the Watches & Wonders 2022. Highlighted as one of the novelties on the second day of the event, the watch is the first mechanical complication timepiece in the 62-year history of the Japanese watchmaker.

For the first time in the history of horology, a brand, in this case Grand Seiko, managed to combine a tourbillon and a constant-force mechanism on a single axis. This unique innovation is exemplary; it gives the watchmaker an unprecedented edge in the technology space with regard to accuracy of watches.

According to Grand Seiko, the movement of Kodo, which is the Japanese word for “heartbeat”, will be available as a limited edition of 20 in October 2022.

Ferdinand Berthoud Chronomètre FB 2RSM.2-1

Image credit: Watches and Wonders

A member of the acclaimed Chronomètre FB collection, the 2RSM.2-1 is one of the three variants of the Chronomètre FB RSM sub-family.

This particular watch comes in an 18-carat rose gold case and an 18-carat rose gold satin-finish dial with black rhodium treatment.

The case, movement, dial and hands are technically complex. A disk at 2 o’clock, visible through a large window cut, displays the hour. The minutes are located in a subdial at 12 o’clock. The large second hand is the centre of the face.

The 44mm case is supported by hand-sewn rolled-edge alligator leather strap.

(Main and Featured images: Watches and Wonders)

If you liked this piece, come back here for more insights on Watches & Wonders 2022

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong