Highlights from Zenith at LVMH Watch Week 2023

Following the DEFY Extreme Desert that was previously launched back in 2021, Zenith is surprisingly going to the opposite kind of landscape for the second edition by launching the DEFY Extreme Glacier. As the name suggests, the timepiece is directly inspired by frozen barren landscapes, where only those truly adapted to endure the harsh and extreme environment can thrive. Most notably, from the bezel, an integral part of the titanium case, as well as the component that protects the pushers, are crafted from chalcedony, a crystalline semi-translucent stone with a pale blue hue that evokes the frozen glaciers. In short, the timepiece surely highlights the environments that the DEFY Extreme was destined for.

Following the unique octagonal geometry of the early DEFY models of the 1960s, the sculpted steel case of the DEFY Skyline Skeleton in a way retains the same DNA of robustness and durability as its predecessors while bringing an edgier and more architectural aesthetic, as well as a host of new functions. Equipped with an El Primero calibre and boasting a uniquely symmetrical open dial in a 41mm stainless steel case with sharply defined edges, Zenith simply introduces a new expression of the modern skeleton watch.

Zenith DEFY Skyline in 36mm

Zenith also presents its DEFY Skyline in a new mid-size, unisex 36mm version, incorporating new three pastel colours into the instantly recognizable case design. In particular, the first mid-size DEFY Skyline is basically the same metallic deep blue found in the 41mm version, while the other two take on totally new tones, in pink or green, in the DEFY line.

For the latter, the timepiece comes with a metallic base that is polished then satin-brushed, with rays emanating from the applied Zenith five-pointed star at the top of the dial.