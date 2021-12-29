How the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso continue to captivate watch lovers

Even after 90 years, that moment when a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso turns over to reveal its secret dial is one that never gets old.

When you wear a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, you’ll quickly realise how the watch naturally draws appreciative glances and nods of approval from everyone it meets. But what’s also par for the course here are spontaneous conversations with fellow Reverso aficionados that never fail to uncover a surprise or two.

The Reverso’s long and enduring history certainly offers it lots to unpack, whether you’re a British polo player, a master watchmaker or just someone who fell hopelessly in love with the watch’s timeless Art Deco-inspired aesthetics. And for many, the magic of the Reverso happens as soon as its elegant reversible case swivels to reveal a second – and sometimes more dazzling – side to the timepiece.

Dawn to dusk

Known as the Duoface and the Duetto, these twin-dialled models took full advantage of the Reverso’s unique case construction, and in the process introduced a radically new aesthetic language to modern watchmaking. Where Duoface literally displays two different sets of hours and minutes, thereby functioning as a dual time complication unlike any other, Duetto presents a stylish interpretation of the double dial principle for women – classic sophistication on one side followed by glamour chic on the other.

Incorporating delicate contrasts as seen in its choice of numerals, hands, colours and textures, the Reverso Duetto transitions effortlessly from day to night, toggling between dials like it’s the most natural thing in the world for a watch to do.

Its dazzling duality received a luxurious upgrade this year as Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates 90 years of the Reverso by introducing a slate of exquisite new models including the Reverso Duetto Medium, which comes just in time for the festive season. Scintillating round diamonds form two rows lining the case from front to back and forming a harmonious loop seen for the first time in the Reverso Classic collection. However, as this 40mm by 24.4mm model in either steel or pink gold is ultimately about contrasts, the Duetto’s dials have never looked more distinct.

Light and rectilinear on the front, dark and curvilinear on the back; serene and classic on one hand, fun and playful on the other – you can even see the movement’s oscillating weight peeking through a small aperture at the centre of the dark-coloured dial.

Belle of the ball

Indeed, the Reverso’s double-sided case sparks full creativity in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s team of designers, whether in movement mechanics or the many decorative arts mastered by the manufacture’s Atelier des Métiers Rares. Shining the spotlight on its phenomenal gem-setting expertise is the Reverso One Cordonnet Jewellery, which is also an exquisite work of goldsmithing art.

Referencing the braided cord Reversos of the 1930s, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s artisans crafted a delicate, supple gold bracelet that gracefully encircles the wrist, and is set completely with round diamonds totalling 7.84 carats. For this piece, the manufacture used a grain-setting technique where diamonds are held in place by tiny, near invisible beads of gold, thus packing the stones very closely together and maximising their natural brilliance.

On the front dial, golden Arabic numerals are applied to a white mother-of-pearl base, framed by diamond-set brackets with a glittering field of pavé diamonds taking centre stage. Swivel it around and you’ll come face to face with a rich, dark onyx dial radiating diamond-set sunbeams from its heart.

Time capsule

Yet all this while, the Reverso’s original codes remain intact. The strength and purity of lines in its Art Deco design, three straight-

line gadroons on the upper and lower edges of the case, triangular lugs that all but disappear into its sides… No matter what style, size or complication, the Reverso stays true to its original proportions drawn based on the Golden Ratio, because its strength and raison d’être have always been its case.

That’s why even the monoface Reversos are a force unto themselves. Offering the Jaeger-LeCoultre artisans a broad canvas for artistic expression, the watch’s solid metal caseback has evolved far beyond its functional role of protecting the crystal. Through the years, it has become a coveted feature among Reverso owners, who personalise their timepiece with initials, a special message, or bespoke design in engraving, lacquer or enamel. Especially during the holiday season, when you’re looking for a truly meaningful gift, this is how you create priceless moments to cherish forever.

As it transforms the quintessential Reverso from an iconic timekeeper to a treasured heirloom, this opportunity for customisation renders every watch unique to its owner, so you never really know what to expect whenever you see a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore