Hublot and Berluti Unveil a New Interpretation of the Big Bang Unico

The partnership between Hublot and Berluti has unveiled a new interpretation of the Big Bang Unico with a combination of fashion and watchmaking, leather and titanium, form and substance.

Titled the Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio, this watch is understated, elegant, monochrome and timeless. At the same time, it is also complemented with Aluminio, which is one of Berluti’s signature patinas. Design-wise, the emblematic patinated Venezia leather is at the heart of the polished titanium bezel as well as on the dial, where the indices and words “Swiss Made” are gauffered directly on the surface. Finally, as with every collaboration between Hublot and Berluti, this edition will be limited to 100 pieces.

Take a closer look at the timepiece through the video below: