Hublot Announces Novak Djokovic as its Latest Brand Ambassador

The world’s No. 1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has joined the Hublot family in the company of such legendary sportsmen as Pelé, Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt and Dustin Johnson

Hublot recently announced Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as the latest brand ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer. He is the only player in the Open era to have won at least two Grand Slam tournaments. On top of that, it’s more than safe to say that the world’s No. 1 tennis player has won just about everything that can be won: 85 singles titles on the ATP circuit, including 20 Grand Slams, 5 Masters and 36 Masters 1000 and an Olympic medal.

“We are particularly honoured to have the great Novak Djokovic join our beautiful Hublot family,” elaborates Hublot’s CEO Ricardo Guadalupe. “He is a player who makes tennis history by being unique, first and different, which is exactly our motto. It’s a great day for Hublot.”

At the moment, Djokovic will attempt to win his 21st title and thus break the all-time record for Grand Slam victories in the next round of the US Open.

“As an athlete driven by the ambition to make history in tennis, I am particularly proud of the opportunity to join the Hublot family, which already boasts athletes who have left their mark on their respective disciplines by becoming legends like Pelé or Usain Bolt. With Hublot, we still have so much to win, together!” explains Djokovic in closing.