Hublot dives onto an all-purple look with its Big Bang Unico Summer Purple

Designed for everyone, the Big Bang Unico Summer Purple watch will be available as a limited edition of 200 pieces.

As the name suggests, Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Summer Purple dives onto an all-purple look for the season. Intriguingly, as a celebration of colour with its “Summer in the City” theme, the brand also matches its all-purple look with two straps that feature Hublot’s One-Click system in the same shade.

The first takes the form of a Velcro strap with matching stitching, while the second adopts the brand’s signature natural rubber. Housed within a satin-finished purple aluminium 42mm case, this limited edition of 200 timepieces is completed with the hands as well as indices in the same shade of purple and the HUB1280 manufacture calibre that boasts a power reserve of 72 hours.