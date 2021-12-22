Hublot showcases its feminine and versatile side with the Big Bang One Click 33mm

The watch, which adopts the brand’s patented “One Click” fastening system, can change appearance in no time at all to suit your mood in just a click

As its name implies, Hublot’s Big Bang One Click 33mm features the patented “One Click” fastening system, allowing the watch to take on an alternative appearance at a click. Put simply, you can choose between the brilliant calfskin sparkles in electric blue, raspberry pink and terracotta orange, or the simple yet elegant black or white structured lined rubber straps to accompany this mechanical gem. To top it off, the case – which is available in stainless steel or King Gold – has been refined to wrap itself around slender wrists. Furthermore, the watch is driven by the HUB1120 self-winding movement with a date display at 3 o’clock and features bezel set with 36 diamonds as well as a dial in black or white.