Indonesian singer Andien joins the Breitling Squad

As the latest friend of the brand, Andien will also take part in Breitling’s #ChosenNotGiven campaign

Andini Aisyah Haryadi, better known through her mononym Andien, is a singer, songwriter, model, and actress. And now, at the start of 2022, she can add “Breitling Squad Member” to her list of roles. The announcement of Andien’s appointment followed the launch of the latest Breitling Chronomat collection for women along with the introduction of the brand’s Spotlight Squad.

As a “friend of the brand,” Andien will join Breitling’s Chosen, Not Given campaign, which draws inspiration from “the progressive mindset of women who take charge of their passions and are decisive leaders of change.” The campaign further “represents a growing trend among women, especially in Southeast Asia, who actively make decisions to transcend the norm.”

On that note, Andien is joined by three other outstanding ladies from the region who have made waves in their own ways. There’s supermodel and social activist Cindy Bishop from Thailand, singer and entrepreneur Isabella Wong aka Bella Kuan from Malaysia, along with wakesurfer and business owner Cassandra Tan from Singapore.

“I’m excited and honoured to be a part of the Breitling Squad. Breitling watches are exquisite, chic yet sporty, I’m loving all of it,” Andien expresses.

In her first promotional photos for Breitling, Andien can be seen wearing both the Navitimer Automatic 35 and the Chronomat Automatic 36. The former, in particular, was developed with the cosmopolitan, fashionable, and always on-the-go lady in mind. The Breitling Navitimer Automatic 35 is made available with a choice of multi-coloured dials along with a mother-of-pearl dial set with diamonds. A similarly-exquisite alligator leather strap holds the watch to the wrist. On a more technical note, the Navitimer Automatic 35 is powered by the high-performance Breitling Caliber 17 mechanical movement. Besides providing a decent power reserve of around 38 hours, the Caliber 17 has also been certified as a chronometer by COSC (the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres or the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute) which further ensures its accuracy.

Meanwhile, the Chronomat Automatic 36 is a beautifully contemporary representation of Breitling’s modern-retro approach to design, as highlighted by the Rouleaux bracelet and its butterfly clasp as well as the characteristic rotating bezel with rider tabs. Historically, the Chronomat has been associated with aviators, but the collection has also gained quite a following among adventurers of all stripes. Today, the Chronomat is presented as the embodiment of Breitling’s goal to produce real, daily luxury for women of purpose, action, and style.