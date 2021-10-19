Jaeger-LeCoultre Presents The Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura

The Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura from Jaeger-LeCoultre unites the codes of fine watchmaking and high jewellery in an exquisite ode to the romance of the night sky.

Created in the spirit of jewellery watches, it unites the rich blue of lapis lazuli with the sparkle of diamonds, the subtle warmth of pink gold and the pale gleam of mother-of-pearl as well as the concentric circles of brilliant-cut diamonds surrounding the dial. Aside to that, the applied floral numerals – which is a Rendez-Vous signature – mark the hours on the upper part of the dial. As a glittering new interpretation of the large moon-phase display, the Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura is an exuberant tribute to feminine allure and the beauty of the night sky.

Take a closer look at the timepiece through the video below: