Lenny Kravitz Joins Jaeger-LeCoultre as Global Ambassador

The Maison is thrilled to name the American singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, actor, designer, and photographer as its new ambassador

Jaeger-LeCoultre recently announced Lenny Kravitz as its Global Ambassador. Arguably one of the most excellent rock musicians of our time, the American singer-songwriter’s characteristics, artistic vision, and creative philosophy were said to align perfectly with the Maison. “With his artistry, inventiveness, and ability to transcend genres, Lenny epitomises Jaeger-LeCoultre’s values and style,” says Catherine Rénier, the CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre. “We are delighted to have him represent our Maison.”

Since the beginning of his career, Lenny Kravitz has been defiantly original, always following his own path, steadfast in his artistic vision. His artistic endeavors are all motivated by a spirit of exploration and curiosity, much like Jaeger-LeCoultre. “Beyond the function of a watch, style is very important – how it looks and the way it fits on your wrist. You have to really connect with it,” he adds.

Moreover, he also mentions that he feels very drawn to Jaeger-LeCoultre in the sense that the way the Maison combines such a high level of craftsmanship, design, and function in its watches, really resonates with him.

“My Jaeger-LeCoultre pieces feel like they have always been there – they blend with me, and their style is absolutely timeless. You can really make these watches your own, and when you want to change the mood, change the vibe, they always fit. It’s as if they become one with you,” elaborates Kravitz, in closing.