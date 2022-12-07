Longines announces Jennifer Lawrence as its newest Ambassador of Elegance

The Swiss watchmaker is proud that the Oscar-winning actress, activist as well as inspirational, brilliantly talented woman has joined its family of Ambassadors of Elegance

Longines recently announced Jennifer Lawrence as its newest Ambassador of Elegance. The Oscar-winning actress has been recognized as one of the world’s most captivating actresses for more than a decade. She was only 20 when she received her first Academy Award nomination and with her portrayal of teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012, she established herself as a global star. Since then, she has amassed a body of work that has garnered her industry’s highest accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress, a BAFTA, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globes.

“Jennifer has the ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity, and off-screen, this translates into an elegance that is both natural and relatable. She is an inspiration to girls and women of all ages and we are proud to welcome her to the Longines family,” says Longines’ CEO Matthias Breschan, in a statement.

In joining the Ambassador of Elegance for the brand, the actress stands beside the South Korean actress and musician Suzy, which also announced as the Ambassador earlier this year. “Longines is rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history’s greatest trailblazers. I am thrilled to join the Longines family and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead,” shares Jennifer Lawrence on this partnership.