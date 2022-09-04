Louis Vuitton celebrates two decades of watchmaking with a special anniversary model

The Maison shines the spotlight on the journey of its most iconic collection and introduces a special anniversary model of the Tambour

Historically, Louis Vuitton’s journey into the world of Haute Horlogerie started in earnest with the birth of the Tambour back in 2002. In particular, the very first Tambour – the Tambour automatic GMT – was an instantly recognizable timepiece, and in the years to come it would make its own mark in the history of high watchmaking.

Fast forward to 2022, this year marks 20 years since the debut of the Tambour, and Louis Vuitton has created a most fitting anniversary model that reprises the unique design codes that made the very first Tambour such an icon.

The aptly-named Tambour Twenty has the same, instantly-recognizable “drum” case as the first Tambour GMT. In another nod to its famed ancestor, the letters making up the name “Louis Vuitton” is set across the numbers and indexes. The dial is brown with a sun-brushed finish, above which the yellow chronograph hand – coloured such as a nod to the thread historically used in leatherwork – gracefully glides.

The original Tambour’s two sub-dials also make a comeback here. Underneath the dial, the watch is powered by the LV277 select high-frequency movement, based on the iconic Zenith El Primero, known as the first automatic chronograph caliber in the world. A truly exclusive offering, there are only 200 Tambour Twenty watches produced.

What’s more, each watch is paired with a miniature trunk in Monogram canvas – both as a nod to Louis Vuitton’s legacy in travel essentials and to keep the watch ever safe while its owner journeys across the world. The Tambour Twenty is well on its way to becoming a highly sought-after collectible among Haute Horlogerie enthusiasts, even as the Tambour collection sets its eye on new horizons.