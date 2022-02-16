Louis Vuitton Presents the Tambour Horizon Light Up Watches

Louis Vuitton’s journey into the innovative world of highly creative connected watches continues with the French maison’s third-generation connected watch titled the Tambour Horizon Light Up.

This time around, Louis Vuitton has taken the familiar silhouette and convex case profile of the original Tambour watch and adapted it for the connected Horizon, applying the same exquisite level of hand-finishing to the new watch as to any of its mechanical pieces. Most notably, the engineered curved sapphire glass that acts as the watch’s screen appears to pour over the watch’s edge, like an infinity pool merging into a distant horizon. Available in three versions from including Polished Steel, Matte Black and Matte Brown, the Tambour Horizon Light Up is completed with 24 LED lights behind the signature Louis Vuitton Monogram ring.

Take a closer look at the Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon Light Up watches through the video below: