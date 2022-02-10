Love in the air: Watches and jewellery gifts for the woman in your life

Surprise the special lady in your life with one of these Valentine’s Day-edition timepieces and jewellery.

Chopard

The mechanical manual-winding L’Heure du Diamant pairs a heart-shaped hand-guilloche pink mother-of-pearl dial with a bezel paved with brilliant-cut diamonds accented by a sophisticated crown setting. A matching pink leather strap adds an ultra-feminine touch to the 34mm by 29.9mm timepiece that is set in ethical rose gold.

Harry Winston

The Premier Valentine’s Flying Hearts Automatic 36mm watch’s diamond-set bezel frames a white beaded mother-of-pearl dial with 20 balloons in pink, red and white heart-shaped beaded mother-of-pearl cabochons, brilliant-cut rubies, pink sapphires and diamonds. A limited edition of 14 pieces, the white gold watch is equipped with an automatic winding movement HW2008.

Breguet

Limited to 28 pieces, the self-winding Reine de Naples St-Valentin 8905 is adorned with a hand-guilloche white mother-of-pearl dial with a moonphase display, power reserve indicator and small seconds display featuring a red double heart-shaped seconds hand. Measuring 36.5mm by 28.45mm, the white gold watch dazzles with a bezel, caseband and flange set with diamonds.

Harry Winston

For a love as unique as yours, gift her a necklace from the Winston Kaleidoscope Collection, in which each unique pendant flaunts precious gemstones in a myriad of vibrant hues. And instead of candy, surprise her with a Harry Winston Candy cocktail ring featuring spectacular fancy-coloured centre stones paired with a combination of diamonds and precious gems in vivid shades.

Chopard

For the flamboyant woman, you can’t go wrong with a pair of oversized diamond earrings from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie workshops. Set in ethical white gold, these drop-shaped stunners endowed with over 34 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds will light up her beautiful face. If you’re popping the question, may we suggest this solitaire ring in ethical white gold adorned with a magnificent 4.01-carat heart-shaped diamond encircled by 1.22 carats of brilliant diamonds?

Dolce & Gabbana

The Alphabet Collection by Dolce & Gabbana Fine Jewellery is now enriched with precious number charms ranging from 0 to 9. With this fun line, you can mark special dates or usher in good luck with one or more auspicious numbers. Perfect

for personalising necklaces and bracelets, the yellow gold charms are adorned with a rainbow of natural gemstones, including topaz, garnet, amethyst, citrine, peridot and tourmaline.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore