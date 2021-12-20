Love Takes Flight with Breguet’s newest Reine de Naples watch

By Jovi Harrison
20 Dec 2021
Style
This new interpretation of the iconic and historic Reine de Naples was released in anticipation of Valentine’s day 2022

The Reine de Naples – an emblem of feminine watchmaking inspired by the very first wristwatch in history delivered in 1812 to Napoleon’s sister, the Queen of Naples – is being outfitted in graceful celestial poetry for Valentine’s day. While that particular holiday is still months away, this particular expression of love has garnered quite a bit of attention already. 

The Reine de Naples 8905 features a white mother-of-pearl dial which had been specially chosen for its resemblance to clouds. This gives the moon-phase display an appearance of floating above the hours, minutes, and hands subdials. 

Limited to just 28 pieces, this piece is a new interpretation of a historical model that has been issued specially for Valentine’s day. Naturally, the piece exudes an appealing allure which is graced with subtle, yet very romantic references. It’s a true showcase in craftsmanship and design, and one that is quintessentially Breguet. 

