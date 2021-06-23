Meet Bvlgari’s Magnifica 2021 High-End Watches Collection

With its forward-thinking vision, the Roman-jeweller delivers four breathtaking “secret watches” offering the ultimate reflection of Bvlgari watches’ iconic style

Bvlgari has just unveiled its new Magnifica 2021 High-End Watches collection in Milan. If anything, this is undoubtedly the most extraordinary combination ever from the brand. Guided by Fabrizio Buonamassa, Bvlgari Product Creation Executive Director, the Roman jeweller of time transforms inspirations from an array of different worlds into exciting ideas with its craftsmanship, bold design, and the combination of the world’s most precious and rarest gems that converge into works of art. That being said, here are the new upscale creations that truly encapsulate Bvlgari’s consistent commitment to the supreme value of magnificence in the Magnifica:

Magnifica Ruby Metamorphosis

Put simply, this is the most expensive and precious timepiece that Bvlgari has ever produced. Designed as a set with its namesake necklace, the Ruby Metamorphosis watch features a dial concealed by a cover dominated by a stunning antique cushion-cut 6.3 carat Mozambique ruby, whose intense red tone evokes the shades of a magnificent Italian sunset.

This one-of-a-kind secret watch is crafted from platinum — which required 1,650 hours to complete — and it’s completed with a bracelet filled with baguette-cut rubies and diamonds set to convey ultimate suppleness.

Magnifica Celestial Sky

As the name implies, the Celestial Sky’s vibrant blue shade on the oval-shaped six-carat Sri-Lanka sapphire recalls the signature hues of the Roman sky. Its curved lines and bold volumes evoke the sinuosity of Baroque motifs, while the fancy-shaped sapphires, round-shaped diamonds and cabochon tourmalines on the bracelets are exquisitely paired in a graceful and harmonious balance.

Designed in combination with a matching necklace, this extraordinary platinum secret watch celebrates Rome as an eternal source of inspiration.

Magnifica Diamond Swan

Created as a set with its namesake necklace, the Diamond Swan is a one-of-a-kind timepiece that features a dial concealed by a seven-carat facetted rock crystal.

Thanks to a special construction method developed at Bvlgari’s High Jewellery atelier in Rome, its unique splendour is further enhanced by the bracelet graced with a cascade of diamonds in different cuts juxtaposed with mother-of-pearl inserts that appear to be floating in mid-air. Timeless and feminine elegance truly defines the spirit of the Diamond Swan watch.

Magnifica Baroque Spiral

Bvlgari’s Baroque Spiral watch celebrates the audacity, bravery and ultimate sensuality of the Baroque movement, which deeply influenced the Roman art and cultural heritage. Appearance-wise, the spiral geometry that symbolises life and evolution is the main protagonist of this extraordinary timepiece, on which curling baroque motifs triumphantly entwine with diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires, radiating ultimate harmony and grace.

Created to match the necklace bearing the same name, the sophisticated flamboyancy of the timepiece is exalted by the rock crystal covering the dial and creating enchanting light reflections.