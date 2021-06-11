Officine Panerai Introduces Jeremy Jauncey as its New Global Brand Ambassador

On World Oceans Day, the Italian watch manufacturer announced a new collaboration the “travel and environmental changemaker”

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of Beautiful Destinations, “an award-winning strategy and creative agency for travel businesses.” The company is known for being innovative, having an immense social media presence and often collaborates with its diverse portfolio of partners. More importantly, however, Jauncey is known as a champion of travel as a force for good, both for the travellers themselves as well as the destinations they go to. Unsurprisingly, Jauncey has also been an ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund and GoldStandard.org.

And on World Oceans Day 2021, Jauncey officially joined Panerai’s family of global brand ambassadors. “I have loved Panerai for as long as I can remember and it is a huge honor for me to join the Panerai family,” said Jauncey. “I’m excited to support their sustainability efforts and to introduce a new audience of consumers to this amazing brand.”

Jean-Marc Pontroué, CEO of Panerai, felt that the brand’s relationship with Jauncey was only natural. “At Panerai, we believe that the most formidable challenges are only solved through visionary leadership and innovation. Environmental degradation is among the most critical challenges imaginable,” he notes. “With projects like the Submersible eLAB-ID, the watch with the highest percentage of recycled-based material ever, Panerai has taken the initiative in addressing the environmental impacts of watchmaking. Jeremy is at the forefront of contending with the same issues in the travel sphere and he is a global citizen in the very best sense. We look forward to bringing together our respective know-how to create products and systems and that will change the world for the better.”