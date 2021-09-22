Omega Introduces the Seamaster 300 in Bronze Gold
The legendary diving watch is the first-ever timepiece to be made from this exclusive new bronze alloy, with its long-lasting colour and incomparable corrosion resistance.

This year’s new Seamaster 300 collection from Omega includes a 41mm model crafted from the brand’s exclusive Bronze Gold. As the watch that represents the very first Omega to be created in this patent-pending alloy, the Bronze Gold was specifically developed to produce a pleasing aesthetic and hue, while also offering a bronze alloy that could be worn with direct contact on the skin thanks to its distinctive composition. Driven by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912, the watch is further complemented with a bezel ring that has been created in brown ceramic with a diving scale in vintage Super-LumiNova.

 

 

Take a closer look at the Omega’s Seamaster 300 Bronze Gold through the video below:

