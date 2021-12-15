Omega Presents the One and Only Speedmaster CK2915-1

A rare and highly collectible timepiece — sold for a record-breaking sum at Phillips Geneva

Historically, the Omega Speedmaster CK2915-1 — which has been sold for a world record price of CHF 3,115,500 at Phillips Auction House in Geneva — was among the first batch of Omega Speedmaster watches released back in 1957 as part of the brand’s “Trilogy” of professional watches, which also included the Seamaster 300 and Railmaster. It was the first chronograph to feature a tachymeter scale on the bezel rather than the dial, and also the first Speedmaster to be driven by the mighty Calibre 321. Considered by collectors as “The Grail,” this watch has a unique “tropical” dial that has aged to a vibrant milk-chocolate shade, with the luminous material on both the dial and hands having also aged at the same pace, giving the display an attractive golden tone.