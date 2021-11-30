Omega shows dazzling colours on its new Seamaster Aqua Terra models

Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra models are all about elegance, with fabulous new wave-embossed dials and luxurious bezels.

The new 34mm model highlighted here, for one, comes in stainless steel and 18K Sedna gold and features a polished bezel set with diamonds. Moreover, it also includes beautiful wave-embossed dial, which evokes the gentle rippling surface of the ocean. To add softness and warmth, the watch is also offered in a unique new colour, which features a pale pink dial with 11 marquise cut ruby hour-markers. Overall, the watch is suitable for women who like to be dazzled on the hour, every hour.

Take a closer look at Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra 34mm model through the video below: