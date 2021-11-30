Omega shows dazzling colours on its new Seamaster Aqua Terra models

By Riga Ramadhan
30 Nov 2021
Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra models are all about elegance, with fabulous new wave-embossed dials and luxurious bezels.

The new 34mm model highlighted here, for one, comes in stainless steel and 18K Sedna gold and features a polished bezel set with diamonds. Moreover, it also includes beautiful wave-embossed dial, which evokes the gentle rippling surface of the ocean. To add softness and warmth, the watch is also offered in a unique new colour, which features a pale pink dial with 11 marquise cut ruby hour-markers. Overall, the watch is suitable for women who like to be dazzled on the hour, every hour.

Take a closer look at Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra 34mm model through the video below:

Riga Ramadhan
