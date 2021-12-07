Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. celebrate their 170-year partnership with a special timepiece

The watch – which is limited of 170 pieces – is endowed with the famous Tiffany Blue on the dial. On top of that, it is also completed with the dual stamping of both companies, “Tiffany & Co.” at 6 o’clock and Patek Philippe at 12 o’clock

Patek Philippe has recently created a limited-edition run of the Ref.5711/1A-018 Nautilus to commemorate a long-lasting partnership with Tiffany & Co., the global luxury jeweller. Design-wise, the timepiece comes in steel and is endowed with the famous Tiffany Blue on the dials. Aside to that, the dual stamping of both companies — “Tiffany & Co.” at 6 o’clock and Patek Philippe at 12 o’clock — also enhance the dial along with the horizontal relief embossing, which is a Nautilus signature element, that’s amplified by baton hour markers as well as baton hour and minute hands in blackened white gold with luminous coatings and features.

Beneath the dial, the timepiece is driven by the self-winding caliber 26-330 S C, a movement that features various technical innovations and optimizations as well as a stop-seconds mechanism that allows the time to be set with one-second accuracy. Moreover, the sapphire-crystal case back bears the commemorative inscription “170th Anniversary 1851-2021 Tiffany & Co. – Patek Philippe.“

In short, this Nautilus pays tribute to the 170-year shared vision and the historic ties that link Patek Philippe with the United States.

Limited to only 170 units that will be available exclusively in the Tiffany boutiques in New York, Beverly Hills, and San Francisco that carry Patek Philippe, Tiffany & Co. will also auction off one of the commemorative watches with Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo on December 11, with 100-percent of proceeds benefitting The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization.