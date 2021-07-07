Patek Philippe Introduces a Fresh Take of its Iconic Calatrava

Patek Philippe’s Calatrava – which is deemed by the brand to be one of the most beautiful manifestations of timeless elegance – has been repeatedly reinterpreted in numerous versions for ladies and men.

This year, Patek Philippe introduces a fresh take on the emblematic Calatrava model featuring Clous de Paris, or a guilloched hobnail pattern, by treating it to a slightly larger diameter of 39mm and a design reinterpreted in a contemporary spirit.

Appearance-wise, it comes in two versions. There’s the Ref. 6119R-001 with a rose-gold case and a silvery grained dial, and then the Ref. 6119G-001 in white gold that subtly plays with light on a charcoal grey dial with attractive contrasts.