Patek Philippe Introduces a Fresh Take of its Iconic Calatrava

By Riga Ramadhan
07 Jul 2021
Patek Philippe’s Calatrava – which is deemed by the brand to be one of the most beautiful manifestations of timeless elegance – has been repeatedly reinterpreted in numerous versions for ladies and men.

This year, Patek Philippe introduces a fresh take on the emblematic Calatrava model featuring Clous de Paris, or a guilloched hobnail pattern, by treating it to a slightly larger diameter of 39mm and a design reinterpreted in a contemporary spirit.


Calatrava “Clous de Paris” Refs. 6119R-001-3
Calatrava “Clous de Paris” Refs. 6119R-001

Appearance-wise, it comes in two versions. There’s the Ref. 6119R-001 with a rose-gold case and a silvery grained dial, and then the Ref. 6119G-001 in white gold that subtly plays with light on a charcoal grey dial with attractive contrasts.

 

PATEK PHILIPPE calatrava
Riga Ramadhan
PATEK PHILIPPE
