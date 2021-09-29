Patek Philippe Introduces the Golden Ellipse Reference 5738/51G-001

Patek Philippe reaffirms its technical and aesthetic mastery by introducing the new Golden Ellipse Reference 5738/51G-001 with a polished white gold case and a revisited dial decoration.

Speaking of which, the dial comes in Grand Feu black champlevé enamel and is hand-engraved with white gold arabesques and volutes décor. Of particular note, through hand-engraving and champlevé enamel, Patek Philippe combines two of the oldest techniques used to embellish timepieces. These are skills inherited from the grand Geneva tradition and carefully preserved by the manufacture. As a final touch, the timeless style of this new model is enhanced by a shiny black hand-stitched alligator leather strap with square scales.