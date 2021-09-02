Patek Philippe Presents the New Aquanaut Luce Travel Time Reference 5269/ 200R

Presenting the perfect travel companion for today’s active and cosmopolitan woman, Patek Philippe unveiled the Aquanaut Luce Travel Time Reference 5269/200R.

As the name suggests, it comes with two central hour hands: a skeletonized hand for home time and a solid hand for local time. When the wearer changes time zones, the hour hand for local time may be set forwards or backwards by increments of one hour using the crown pulled out to the intermediate position, thereby avoiding any chance of affecting the rate accuracy of the movement. Overall, the new Aquanaut Luce Travel Time Reference 5269/200R wonderfully complements the existing Patek Philippe travel watches for women.