Piaget’s highlights from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023

Swiss luxury watchmaker Piaget transcends the boundaries of time by crafting extraordinary timepieces that embody the essence of timeless beauty

Drawing inspiration from the bold and captivating designs of the 1960s and 1980s, Piaget unleashes a breath-taking showcase of timepieces that fuse horological mastery with irresistible allure at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva. With reverent homage to its iconic heritage, the Maison unveils a collection that pays tribute to the avant-garde spirit of the past while embracing the cutting-edge innovations of the present.

Among the creations through which the Maison’s artisans painstakingly revive the essence of those iconic decades, two pieces stole the spotlight, namely the Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Obsidian and the Limelight High Jewellery Cuff Watch.

With regards to the former, Piaget is known for its ornamental stones, which are renowned for their vibrant, dramatic colours, and inherent feeling of power and mystery. On that note, the dial of the new Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Obsidian emanates this exact emotion and intrigue. For one, its obsidian dial has an inherent iridescence thanks to inclusions that formed when drops of mineral-rich sulphide liquid became trapped in the rock as it solidified. As such, no two stones are exactly the same. To top it off, Piaget has also paired this remarkable obsidian with one of watchmaking’s most historic and emblematic complications, the perpetual calendar.

From the moon phase indicator to the day, date, and month displays, every detail in this watch is meticulously crafted, creating a harmonious symphony of functionality and beauty. Piaget’s love of coloured stones also shines through in the bezel of deep blue sapphires, set in dark claws to further enhance the dial’s magic and individuality.

Beneath the exquisite exterior beats the heart of a true horological marvel, the Manufacture Piaget 1255P ultra-thin automatic mechanical Perpetual Calendar movement with hours, minutes, and moon phases. The movement is housed in a rhodium-finished 18K white gold case set with 56 brilliant-cut sapphires and a blue obsidian dial. Finally, the watch is completed with an interchangeable rubber strap.

As for the second piece of note in this story, Piaget’s artisans have woven a tapestry of impeccable craftsmanship and unparalleled savoir-faire for the Limelight High Jewellery Cuff Watch. Interestingly, the ornamental stone dials on all of the new cuff watches appear asymmetrical, which is another of Piaget’s trademarks, which burst out from the cuffs’ abstract and spontaneous design, emphasising each stone’s ethereal beauty and mysticism at the same time.

Available in three variations, each individual cuff watch is delicately crafted from lustrous gold. What’s more, the master artisans at Piaget have bestowed upon each cuff a unique and mesmerizing hand-textured design, showcasing their virtuosity and artistry. These golden marvels are adorned with a symphony of dazzling gemstones, carefully selected for their brilliance and colour.

Of particular note, the combination between the white opal dial, turquoise dial, and black opal dial with brilliant-cut diamonds, vivid sapphires, and vibrant emeralds dance upon the cuffs, creating a breath-taking tapestry of light and colour that exudes elegance and sophistication.

Each timepiece becomes a mesmerising work of art, a testament to Piaget’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the limits of haute horlogerie. The Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Obsidian merges technical mastery with timeless elegance, while, on the other hand, the Limelight High Jewellery Cuff Watch elevates timekeeping to the realm of wearable art.

In the end, these creations embody the Maison’s heritage and serve as a reminder of Piaget’s relentless pursuit of excellence. With their extraordinary designs and meticulous attention to detail, the Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Obsidian and the Limelight High Jewellery Cuff Watch leave an indelible mark on the world of horology, solidifying Piaget’s position as a true master of both watchmaking and jewellery