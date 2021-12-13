Prestige gift guide: Light up the season with these stunning watches and jewellery

As we inch closer to Christmas, we want to make sure you are well equipped to honour your loved ones with a wonderful line-up of gift ideas. For the really special folks in your life, look no further than our watches and jewellery guide below for the most lavish creations.
This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tank Louis Cartier
- Chopard L'Heure du Diamant
- Breguet Reine de Naples 8938
- Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding
- Franck Muller Vanguard Rose Skeleton
- Blancpain Ladybird Colors
- Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar
- Hermès Arceau Wild Singapore
- Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel Hidden Treasures
- Graff necklace
- Chaumet Bee My Love collection
- Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra pendant
- Louis Vuitton Star Blossom jewellery collection
- Tiffany & Co. Jewel Box yellow gold rings
- Bvlgari Divas’ Dream
- Piaget
- Tulola Nusantara Necklace Gold Dip
- Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Large Bone Cuff in yellow gold
You can’t go wrong with a classic watch like the Cartier Tank, which was created in 1917. But the Tank Louis Cartier is the quintessential Tank to get if you want something special. Offered in a rich, deep blue or red in pink gold and yellow gold respectively, the 33.7mm by 25.5mm size is a perfect elegant size for any gender. I love the details like the Roman numerals and gold-coloured rail tracks, which add visual interest and bolster the dial’s graphic intensity.
The 1960s-inspired line of 30.5mm by 30.5mm cushion-shaped watches features rose gold, lapis lazuli or malachite dials and bezels lined with diamonds. Set in an ethical white or rose gold case, each creation comes with a matching gold tree bark-style bracelet or alligator leather strap.
Over three carats of diamonds illuminate this ultra-feminine model with a white mother- of-pearl hour chapter ring. The 36.5mm by 28.45mm watch is offered in white gold with a blue leather strap, and in rose gold with an orange strap as pictured here.
The new 37mm model is available in a pink gold version (left) with yellow sapphires, red garnets, orange spessartite garnets and diamonds, as well as in white gold with pink sapphires, rubies and diamonds. Each features a guilloche dial incorporating a new beige or grey hue respectively.
Doubling up as bridges and plates, the roses on the openworked dial of this 32mm by 26.75mm model are hand- painted. Flaunting a rose or white gold case with a diamond-set bezel, the romantic “bouquet” is offered in various hues like red, purple, pink or this blue here.
Presented in a red or white gold case with seven strap colours, the new collection’s 34.9mm model boasts a white mother-of-pearl dial with 59 diamonds weighing over two carats set on its bezel, lugs and crown.
In addition to a pink gold version, Vacheron Constantin’s Traditionnelle Complete Calendar is now available in a 41mm white gold edition with a modern velvet-finish slate grey dial. Unlike standard triple calendars, its day and month indicators are positioned near the dial rim instead of the centre, while the date on the outer chapter ring is discreetly indicated by a crescent-tipped central hand. This arrangement frees up space for the precision age and phases of the moon on the lower part of the dial. Powered by the Calibre 2460 QCL/1, it boasts a 40-hour power reserve and – in addition to its triple calendar indications – drives a precision moonphase requiring only one correction every 122 years.
The Hermès Arceau Wild Singapore watch reinterprets the eponymous silk scarf by Alice Shirley in honour of our nation’s incredible biodiversity. Taking centre-stage on this 24-piece numbered 41mm limited edition is a regal lion that watches over the island. Miniature painting is combined with gold thread welding to depict the big cat in its tropical surrounds. A varnish is applied and the motif is transferred on a gold base before painting the elements that will appear under and around the gold threads. The artisan then assembles a multitude of threads three times finer than a human hair on the dial to add depth. A starting and ending point for each thread must be determined before hollowing out holes to accommodate the ends. Gold is then poured into the attachment points to fuse them.
The Reverso Tribute Enamel Hidden Treasures is a trio of watches featuring three watershed paintings from Western art’s key movements, from the 19th- century realism of Courbet to Van Gogh’s Post-Impressionism to the experimental spirit of Klimt and the Viennese Secession. Also marking Reverso’s 90th year, the new creations unite three distinct artisanal skills practised in the manufacture: grand feu enamel, miniature painting and guillochage. The watch dials’ signature simplicity enhances the subtle beauty of the guilloche decoration. Featuring a different shade of misty blue or green, each dial hints at the hues of the hidden painting on the flip side, while its restrained design contrasts against the rich details of the miniature artwork. Driven by the manually wound Calibre 822/2, each model is a limited edition of 10 pieces.
If you’re searching for an extravagant piece, this magnificent Graff necklace with 26.45 carats of heart-shaped emeralds and multi-shaped diamonds totalling 77.19 carats is perfect.
Napoleon’s imperial bee symbol takes pride of place on a graphic hexagon in a new rose gold medallion that enriches the Bee My Love collection. Worn like a charm, it’s great for combining with other pieces from the emblematic line such as the bracelets pictured here.
The house’s limited-edition Vintage Alhambra pendant for 2021 sees the debut of tender pink rhodonite. A delicate beaded rose gold frame adds the finishing touch to the mineral, whose light brown inclusions and subtle white crystals lend unique character to each piece. For a more meaningful gift, personalise the back of the pendant with an engraving of a name, date or message.
The maison’s Star Blossom jewellery collection now features a selection of pendants, ear studs, a bracelet and ring in white gold and diamonds that can be worn alone, layered or combined. Evoking the house’s trunk-making heritage is a white gold nail that lies at the heart of each Monogram Flower motif.
Looking for a resolutely modern ring? The Tiffany Jewel Box yellow gold rings in tanzanite or pink tourmaline fit the bill. Suspended in a gold frame like an art piece, the majesty of the each stone is highlighted so extraordinarily that one can’t help but be awestruck by nature’s beauty.
Bvlgari enriches its Divas’ Dream fine jewellery collection with new colours and iterations featuring the line’s hallmark fan motif. Rose gold and pink opal with a touch of diamonds make for an enchanting earring and necklace set. For bolder tastes, there is the rose gold ring and necklace with diamonds and stunning carnelian. But if it’s glamour you want, go for the exquisite rose gold necklace with a pendant flaunting vivid malachite inserts accentuated by a diamond-set openworked design. The eco-conscious will be glad to know that all Bvlgari fine jewellery and watches now come with plastic-free packaging.
A mix of bold shapes and new material, Piaget’s Possession Contrast capsule collection shakes up the maison’s classic codes with the introduction of black and white ceramic to the Possession line for the very first time. The range comprises three new rings with diamonds – two in rose gold with white ceramic and one in white gold with black ceramic – and a chic white gold bangle with diamonds and black ceramic. The pieces boast a sharp, futuristic look, thanks to new details including bevelled edges on the rings, as well as a flat top on each end of the open bangle that adds a punk-inspired vibe. Additionally, each ring boasts a spinning band of ceramic square- cut motifs that lends the jewel an urban aesthetic.
I’m of Javanese descent, and I love wearing pieces that honour my culture not just during festivities but in my daily wardrobe. I came across this label that creates the most beautiful pieces that pay homage to Indonesia and its rich and diverse cultures. This necklace is a depiction of the Nusantara (a name for the Indonesian archipelago) region and is part of the Bumi Manusia collection, named after Pramoedya Ananta Toer’s epic literary work. All of the brand’s designs are created by artisans – most of them are female – and it ticks all the right boxes for me in terms of meaningful and ethical jewellery. – Nafeesa Saini
As modern today as it was 50 years after its debut, the chic and utterly contemporary Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff is testament to the late designer’s creative genius. Its sensuous curves, sublime asymmetry and ergonomic quality mean I’ll never tire looking at it. And I’m in awe at how the organic aesthetic of a piece of jewellery can embody power with such effortless ease. Made specifically to conform to the left or right wrist (this one’s for the left), this artful cuff is a must-have in any jewellery collection.