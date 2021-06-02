Quick-Take: Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze

After releasing its Diver Bronze in a black version back in 2018, a green version in 2019 and a blue one last year, Bell & Ross is now completing its shade card with a new colour: red

Bell & Ross introduced a new chapter in its Diver Bronze collection. Titled BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze, this new watch features three shades of colour combinations, including red lacquer for the dial, a reddish-brown strap and anodized red for the bezel.

The watch’s bezel and case are made of satin-polished CuSn8 Bronze, an alloy combining 92 percent copper and 8 percent tin, that is deeply linked to diving history as it was used in the past for deep-sea helmets and naval construction.

On top of that, all the metal parts of the case — as on previous versions — are made from bronze except the case-back, which is made from stainless steel, and the anodized aluminium bezel ring. Uniquely, the aforementioned case-back also engraved with the watch’s emblem, a deep-sea diver’s helmet.

More importantly, the brand’s constant strive for excellence, challenge and innovation is also confirmed in this elegant watch that meets all the standards for diving watches set by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry: ISO 6425. To top it off, along with its water resistant to 300m, it’s safe to say that the watch is ready to conquer the depths of the ocean.

Finally, available as a limited edition of 500 pieces, the BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze is certainly designed to accompany the adventurer side of its wearer both on land and at sea.