Quick-Take: Bvlgari’s Divas Dream Peacock Dischi

The Roman-jeweller revealed a new chapter of its colour treasures tale with new divas’ dream peacock iterations blending prestigious decorative techniques and horological complications

Bvlgari unveiled a new chapter in its tale of colourful treasures with three new Divas’ Dream Peacock iterations during the LVMH Watch Week 2021 event held earlier this year. And arguably the most intriguing of them is the Divas’ Dream Peacock Dischi, which features a natural peacock feather marquetry dial.

This special dial is set with 24 natural hand-cut feather elements with a central circle fully depicting the “eye” of the peacock feather. Speaking of which, the feathers are the result of a careful selection process that involves sorting through nearly 500 to find the greatest colour, texture and harmony.

Once selected, each feather is passed over an antique brass steam engine to reveal its natural brilliance. They are then trimmed, glued, cut and pieced together to create the watch’s silky and reflective mosaic finish.

To top it off, the elegance of the feather marquetry dial is complemented by the way the in-house BVL 308 “dischi” automatic movement tells the time. See, the movement presents an exquisite technical solution based on the rotation of two discs to indicate the hours and minutes by using, respectively, a round and a pear brilliant-cut diamond.

Crafted as a limited edition of 50 pieces, the Divas’ Dream Peacock Dischi successfully showcases a glorious synthesis of haute joaillerie and haute horlogerie, uniting decorative techniques and jewellery-making know-how with Swiss watchmaking expertise to create wearable masterpieces.