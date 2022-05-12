Quick-Take: The Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition

By Riga Ramadhan
12 May 2022
Quick-Take: The Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition
Style
Quick-Take: The Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition

Drawing inspiration from the signature design cues of the BRABUS Shadow series of boats, the watch’s unique design is a culmination of the best that the worlds of Panerai and the elite day boating have to offer

Italian watchmaker Panerai continues the partnership with world-renowned luxury mobility brand BRABUS with their second exclusive timepiece called The Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition. United by deeply rooted legacies as well as a shared passion for marine high-performance, this limited-edition to only 200 pieces dives watch combines the best of both respective brands in its design and functionality.

Appearance-wise, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition impresses with an array of blue and gray tones, matching with the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day-boat. Case in point: The construction of the case, which features the signature Panerai cushion shape and crown protector, offers a striking matte finish with an assertive presence.

The case itself, which measures 47mm, is composed of titanium and shaped using a method of 3D printing technology that produces volumes that are both strong and lightweight called Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS).

Beneath the case, the watch contains the new P.4001/S calibre — a skeletonized movement based on the P.4000 calibre — that features a one-piece off-centered oscillating weight that allows for bi-directional winding and includes a GMT function, an AM/PM indicator, and a three-day power reserve.

To make it even more unique, the patented polarized date display also offers a view of the date indication only through the opening at 3 o’clock, without revealing the rest of the date wheel or concealing the workings of the movement.

panerai Brabus Panerai Submersible

Trending Reads

Riga Ramadhan
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.