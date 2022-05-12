Quick-Take: The Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition

Drawing inspiration from the signature design cues of the BRABUS Shadow series of boats, the watch’s unique design is a culmination of the best that the worlds of Panerai and the elite day boating have to offer

Italian watchmaker Panerai continues the partnership with world-renowned luxury mobility brand BRABUS with their second exclusive timepiece called The Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition. United by deeply rooted legacies as well as a shared passion for marine high-performance, this limited-edition to only 200 pieces dives watch combines the best of both respective brands in its design and functionality.

Appearance-wise, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition impresses with an array of blue and gray tones, matching with the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day-boat. Case in point: The construction of the case, which features the signature Panerai cushion shape and crown protector, offers a striking matte finish with an assertive presence.

The case itself, which measures 47mm, is composed of titanium and shaped using a method of 3D printing technology that produces volumes that are both strong and lightweight called Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS).

Beneath the case, the watch contains the new P.4001/S calibre — a skeletonized movement based on the P.4000 calibre — that features a one-piece off-centered oscillating weight that allows for bi-directional winding and includes a GMT function, an AM/PM indicator, and a three-day power reserve.

To make it even more unique, the patented polarized date display also offers a view of the date indication only through the opening at 3 o’clock, without revealing the rest of the date wheel or concealing the workings of the movement.