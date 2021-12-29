Quick-Take: the Patek Philippe Ref. 5750 “Advanced Research” Minute Repeater

The designers and engineers at Patek Philippe “Advanced Research” have extended the horizon of its chiming watches by developing a totally new all-mechanical sound amplifying system titled fortissimo “ff”

Patek Philippe’s Ref. 5750 “Advanced Research” minute repeater is a special limited edition of 15 watches cased in platinum and endowed with a unique aesthetic, thanks to the special five-part elaborately constructed dial that features a pierced motif inspired by the spoked wheels of vintage automobiles.

It also comes in a slightly domed bezel as well as a subsidiary seconds at 6 o’clock that consists of a rotating disc with the same pierced motif against a black snailed background and a small marker that serves as a hand.

Beneath the dial, the sapphire-crystal case back reveals the hammers and the classic gongs of the minute repeater as well as the sound lever in the shape of a tuning fork that carries the transparent oscillating wafer of the aforementioned fortissimo amplifier system. Crowned by four patented innovations, this fortissimo “ff” module consists of a flexibly suspended sound lever and an oscillating wafer made of transparent sapphire-crystal glass. More importantly, when compared with conventional minute repeaters and regardless of the case material, it delivers clearly amplified sound of excellent acoustic quality.

Speaking of the classic gongs, the strikes of the hammers on the gongs in a classic minute repeater create oscillations of the entire watch and the case material has a significant influence on the sound. However, the sound in the minute repeater with the fortissimo module is routed to an oscillating wafer solely via a sound lever and transmitted to the outside by four openings at 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock in a titanium ring. Thus, the case material does not influence the sound and its propagation.

Apart from the additional fortissimo module, the minute repeater hammers — originally in steel — were replaced with platinum hammers. This is a patented solution that in this specific case improves the quality of the strike. All in all, in short, the fortissimo module offers the harmonic quality and acoustic richness that underpin the unique reputation of Patek Philippe minute repeaters.

That being said, with its unique fortissimo “ff” system for sound amplification and propagation, Patek Philippe surely presents an innovation that will seduce all enthusiasts of minute repeaters and technical debuts.