Quick-Take: Vacheron Constantin’s Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus

This single-piece edition referring to astronomy and mythology combines engraving and gem-setting on the outside of the case, along with 16 complications on a double-sided wristwatch

In the Vacheron Constantin universe, Les Cabinotiers represents a department in its own right, dedicated to the personalisation of Grand Complication models and single-piece editions. On this note, the maison unveiled the new Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus that outstandingly showcases its mastery in both grand complication watches and artistic crafts.

Astronomy and mythology unite in this highly sophisticated Grand Complication timepiece. At first, the mythological references to Bacchus — the god of vines and wine — are symbolised by the ornamentation of the case with a vineyard motif. Of particular note, the Maison’s master engravers and gem-setters have also worked together to create a bas-relief vine foliage on the case middle of the watch, embellished with ruby-set bunches of grapes.

The timepiece is driven by its Calibre 2755 GC16 movement powering 16 complications, which at the same time represent one of the most complex watch ever made by Vacheron Constantin. First of all, it is a striking watch with a minute repeater mechanism and a tourbillon. On top of that, it also brings together on its double-sided display the essential calendar and astronomical functions in tribute to one of the founders of modern astronomy: Johannes Kepler.

Aside to that, the perpetual calendar that offers an equation of time indication as well as sunrise and sunset times on the front is also complemented on the back by a display of sidereal time with a rotating sky chart of the constellations, the age of the moon along with indications of the date, seasons and signs of the zodiac.

In the end, Vacheron Constantin surely perpetuates the grand watchmaking tradition by uniting science and art in this piece of fine craftsmanship that’s not only mechanically complex, but also richly decorated.