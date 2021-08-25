Race to the Stars with Hermès’ Arceau Space Derby Watch

Inspired by 20th century American comic book superheroes, the maison invites us to an outer space voyage with its limited-edition timepiece.

The setting for a thrilling and futuristic horse race in the Arceau Space Derby from Hermès is brought to life in vibrant colours, hand-painted on an aventurine dial. Inspired by 20th century American comic book superheroes, the dial also reveals a brightly coloured cosmic equestrian team running a breathless derby among the stars, mysterious planets and constellations, as well as jockeys racing at full speed on a track winding through space. Crafted in white gold and driven by a Manufacture Hermès mechanical self-winding movement, this reinterpretation of the original Space Derby silk scarf design certainly lends a new creative dimension to the Arceau watch.