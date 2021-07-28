Reaching New Heights with Richard Mille’s RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail

Richard Mille’s RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail is the result of the brand’s latest and most ambitious collaboration with luxury British supercar maker McLaren Automotive.

As its name suggests, this remarkable and unique watch honours the fastest, most advanced and most exotic road car McLaren has ever produced: the futuristic Speedtail. Aesthetically, just like the Speedtail on which it is based, the watch’s lines mimic the form of a water droplet, while bezel indentations evoke the bonnet openings and pushers recall the air outlets behind the front wheels. As the most extreme watch ever made at Richard Mille by far, this model is limited to only 106 timepieces, just like the exclusivity of the 106 Speedtail hyper cars.

Catch more glimpses of the Richard Mille’s RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail in the accompanying video below: