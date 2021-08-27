Richard Mille adds three new iterations to its RM 07-01 ladies collection

Material innovation and intricate craftsmanship come to the forefront in the newest iterations of the venerable RM 07-01 timepieces.

Besides having a strong visual identity manifested in instantly recognizable timepieces, Richard Mille is also known for its mastery of high-tech materials. Case in point: Carbon TPT, the brand’s proprietary material admired for being light but immensely strong. At the same time, the Swiss manufacture also has a firm grasp on the more delicate and intricate craftsmanship associated with traditional haute horlogerie, especially gem setting. This year, these two facets of watchmaking find themselves well represented in the famed RM 07-01 collection for ladies, as evident in the following novelties.

Starry, Starry Night…

Once a defining feature of Richard Mille’s collections for men, Carbon TPT has become an integral part of the brand’s designs for ladies with an eye for fine watchmaking. Besides its fabled strength and light weight, Carbon TPT also has a surface bearing striking damascene patterns and a moiré sheen.

These qualities now form the basis of the RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night, which features

a case and strap in Carbon TPT. The bracelet, weighing just 29 grams, is offered exclusively for the women’s collection. The name of the watch, however, refers more towards the prong setting on the bezel and dial that are arranged to depict stars against the night sky.

The aforementioned strength – and therefore hardness – of Carbon TPT means that creating the setting required specialist CNC machines equipped with diamond bits to provide the mitraillage. Hand-polished prongs in 5N red gold are produced separately and then embedded in the many stone settings of varying diameters to hold the 181 diamonds forming the Starry Night.

The same combination of materials is also present on an RM 07-01 Automatic open-link bracelet in red gold and Carbon TPT with a novel open-link bracelet design featuring hand-finished links of Carbon TPT woven together with 5N red gold.

The play of matt and shiny surfaces along with the contrast between strength and suppleness make

for an incredibly unique statement piece.

Of course, these two novelties also possess all the technical characteristics of the RM 07-01 collection, being powered by the in-house Calibre CRMA2, a skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes and a variable-geometry rotor. Both the RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night and RM 07-01 Automatic open-link bracelet in red gold and

Carbon TPT speak volumes to the reputation and scope of this iconic collection.

The Glint of Freshly Fallen Snow

Speaking of the scope and reach of the RM 07-01 collection, there is another novelty which showcases a different approach to watch adornment through exquisite craftsmanship by hand. In this case, the craft in question is gem-setting – particularly snow setting.

Gem-setting in general is already a painstaking art, especially on watches. The gem-setter must carefully select and arrange precious stones with a level of precision that is measured in microns, all while considering how to best allow light to enhance the appearanceof the precious gem and the shape of the watch. The snow setting adds an extra flourish of originality thanks to its seemingly haphazard arrangement that allows it to mimic the random flashes of snowflakes in the sun. As such, every snow setting is unique.

This daring artistic expression lends its scintillating majesty to the RM 07-01 Automatic Snow Setting, in white gold that sparkles a pavé of diamonds on the bezel that is continued across the entire dial. The glint of diamonds then continue on the gem-set caseband pillars and open-link bracelet to complete this dazzling winter display.

