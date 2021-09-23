Rolex Presents Three New Versions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona

Rolex presents three exclusive versions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona with dials that are literally out of this world.

With its shared passion for mechanical excellence and precise timekeeping, the worlds of fine watchmaking and motor sports have gone hand in hand for decades. And in this realm of legendary racetracks, storied racecar drivers and illustrious sport chronographs, a singular icon remains in a class of its own more than 50 years after its debut: the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona.

First introduced back in 1963, the Cosmograph Daytona had all the hallmarks of a watch designed with the professional racer in mind. For one, it was fitted with a tachymetric bezel as well as a high-performance mechanical movement entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex, making it the instrument of choice for measuring time intervals and determining average speeds.

This year, the story of the Cosmograph Daytona continues as Rolex introduces three new versions of the watch in white, yellow and Everose gold. Most importantly, however, these new Cosmograph Daytona models feature what can only be called a true cosmic touch, namely dials made of metallic meteorite. This extra-terrestrial element was quite literally forged among the stars from chunks of an asteroid that exploded eons ago before plummeting onto the surface of our planet.

Interestingly, as these fragments cooled down while hurtling for millions of years in the vacuum of space, a distinctive crystallization process occurs. The resulting formation of fine interweaving bands – known as Widmanstätten patterns – are immensely beautiful and unlike anything that can be created on Earth. Furthermore, each thin section of metallic meteorite is unique, ensuring that each dial crafted from this material is truly one-of-a-kind.

Moving on, we have another material marvel on the new Cosmograph Daytona, which is the aforementioned bezel with tachymetric bezel made – in this case – using high-technology ceramic. In fact, Rolex played a pioneering role in the development of special ceramics for creating monobloc bezels and bezel inserts. The resulting material is virtually scratchproof, does not corrode over time, and displays colours that are extraordinarily intense while also resistant to environmental effects. The new 18 ct white gold Cosmograph Daytona, in particular, features a monobloc Cerachrom bezel in black ceramic with a tachymetric scale. The moulded, recessed graduations, numerals and inscriptions are coated with platinum via PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition).

As pleasing as it is to the eye, all three Cosmograph Daytona novelties are also easy on the wrist. The 18 ct white gold version is fitted with an Oysterflex bracelet, which singularly combines the robustness and reliability of a metal bracelet with the flexibility, comfort and aesthetics of an elastomer strap. On top of that, the Oysterflex bracelet also offers enhanced comfort as it comes equipped with longitudinal cushions. The new 18 ct yellow gold and 18 ct Everose gold versions of the Cosmograph Daytona, meanwhile, come equipped with Oyster bracelets.

Last but not least, powering this stellar expression of speed and cosmic elegance is the calibre 4130, a self-winding mechanical chronograph movement at the forefront of watchmaking technology, entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex. Of particular note, this movement’s chronograph function incorporates a reduced number of components, thereby enhancing its reliability. Moreover, the movement comes equipped with a blue Parachrom hairspring which remains up to 10 times more precise than a traditional hairspring in case of shocks. As might be encountered on the race track – while a self-winding module via a Perpetual rotor offers a power reserve of approximately 72 hours.

The Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona has long enjoyed a prestigious distinction as it balances sportiness, mechanical reliability, luxurious elegance and a rich history in the realm of racing. And today, this story continues with three new iterations charting the passage of time on a canvas forged among the stars.

rolex.com