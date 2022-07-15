Shades of Blue in the Hermès’ H08 watch

Created back in 2021 by Hermès Horloger’s Creative Director Philippe Delhotal, the Hermès H08 watch combines rigorous discipline with high standards.

It features a strong aesthetic dimension as it plays with shapes and materials. This year, the maison launched the latest iteration of the Hermès H08 watch with an assertive style that flaunts its pluralistic nature in an intense shade of blue. Design-wise, the deep blue titanium case is topped by a black ceramic bezel and screw-down crown, while the blue PVD-treated dial is punctuated by white Arabic numerals and orange accents. As a finishing touch, the blue rubber strap accentuates its sporty spirit and creates an urban and contemporary look echoing the world of Hermès men’s ready-to-wear creations.

Learn more about the Hermès’ H08 watch through the video below: