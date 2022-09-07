facebook

Simplicity in Action: The Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”

By Riga Ramadhan
07 Sep 2022
Simplicity in Action: The Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”
Style
Simplicity in Action: The Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”

The unique Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino” still retains the look and heritage of the brand’s most famous chronograph.

Design-wise, this model comes in 18K Sedna Gold and has a dual bezel design: a diamond-paved outer ring on the outside and a tachymeter scale on a brown aluminium ring on the inside. Another notable feature is the “cappuccino” dial that includes horizontal brown oval sub-dials and a vertical oval date window at 6 o’clock. The best part is arguably the watch’s indexes and hands in 18K Sedna Gold, a taupe-brown leather strap, the OMEGA Co-Axial Calibre 3330, and a Seahorse medallion on the case back.

 

 

omega Speedmaster 38mm

Trending Reads

Riga Ramadhan
watches
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.