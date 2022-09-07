Simplicity in Action: The Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino”

The unique Omega Speedmaster 38mm “Cappuccino” still retains the look and heritage of the brand’s most famous chronograph.

Design-wise, this model comes in 18K Sedna Gold and has a dual bezel design: a diamond-paved outer ring on the outside and a tachymeter scale on a brown aluminium ring on the inside. Another notable feature is the “cappuccino” dial that includes horizontal brown oval sub-dials and a vertical oval date window at 6 o’clock. The best part is arguably the watch’s indexes and hands in 18K Sedna Gold, a taupe-brown leather strap, the OMEGA Co-Axial Calibre 3330, and a Seahorse medallion on the case back.