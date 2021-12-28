Step into 2022 with a unique Vacheron Constantin timepiece that embodies the maison’s daring, spontaneous spirit

There’s something for everyone and each model promises to wow and turn heads.

Drawing from art and culture since 1755, Vacheron Constantin has built a reputation of creating exceptional timepieces that eschew convention, showcase unexpected details and play with light to great effect. Just as pop artists surprise and provoke their audiences with the most spectacular artworks, the maison’s talented team of watchmakers and designers has been inspired by bold combinations of textures, patterns and colours to create some of the most extraordinary timepieces.

To usher in 2022 with a big bang, why not pick one or more of these seven models that celebrate the finest of watchmaking craftsmanship?

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin

This emblematic model of the Patrimony collection embodies quintessential elegance that speaks to connoisseurs looking for contemporary refinement. Flaunting sleek lines, the 41mm pink gold model with a dark brown alligator strap houses the Calibre 1120 QP – the ultra-slim 4.05mm self-winding movement fitted with an openworked oscillating weight with the hallmark Maltese cross. Bearing the prestigious Hallmark of Geneva, it boasts a 40-hour power reserve and drives a wide range of indications: a perpetual calendar with the day of the week on a subdial at 9 o’clock (it doesn’t require any corrections until Mar 1, 2100), date display in a subdial at 3 o’clock, months and leap years in a 48-month subdial at 12 o’clock, and a moon phase at 6 o’clock adorned with a star-studded sky and two gold moons.

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date

Original and technically complicated, this pink gold beauty features a rare combination of retrograde hand-type day and date display. The exquisite timepiece is an absolute delight to look at, particularly the transition from Sunday to Monday, or from the 31st of one month to the 1st of the next. The 42.5mm horological wonder is the product of talented watchmakers, who have masterfully retained the Patrimony collection’s pleasing proportions. Inspired by designs of the 1950s, the hour markers and hands follow the gentle curve of the blue-coloured dial with a circular-grained external minute-counter that reflects light beautifully. A single crown controls all functions, which ensures the smooth lines of the historical case are maintained. Visible through the exhibition caseback is the complex, self-winding Calibre 2460 R31R7/2, in which its 276 components operate within a thickness of a mere 5.4mm. The Hallmark of Geneva-certified timepiece has a power reserve of 40 hours.

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Manual-Winding

Designed for ladies with impeccable style, this elegant model is accentuated by a band of 62 round-cut diamonds set in the middle of its case. It is this subtle-glam-meets-timeless-chic aesthetic that takes its wearer from day to night effortlessly. The understated dial in an eggshell shade – punctuated by a “pearl” minute-track – is the perfect foil to the pink gold case, striking a delicate balance of classicism and modernity. The 36mm case houses the hand-wound Calibre 1400 with the Hallmark of Geneva seal, which signals its membership of the select field of haute horlogerie with its remarkable finishes, even in non-visible parts. An exhibition caseback allows for beholders to admire the incredible hand-crafted details of the visually arresting movement. Two straps presented with this timepiece – in dark grey satin and warm grey alligator leather – offer wearers more styling options.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Tourbillon Chronograph

From the Vacheron Constantin Grandes Complications workshops comes this 42.5mm technical masterpiece combining two horological complications within the Traditionnelle collection: the single-push chronograph movement and an emblem of haute horlogerie, the tourbillon. Graced with a pink gold etagé (cloud) case and lugs, fluted caseback, railway-type minute track, dauphine-type hours and minutes hands, the aesthetic codes of the Traditionnelle collection are clearly present. Taking centre-stage at 12 o’clock, the Maltese cross-inspired tourbillon cage is set in motion by an intermediary wheel on the seconds display, allowing for a larger opening on the mechanism. Adding the finishing touch to the power reserve indicator shown at 6 o’clock and the 45-minute counter at 3 o’clock is a tachymeter scale, which adorns the dial edge and complements the railroad-style minute counter beautifully. Powering this Hallmark of Geneva-certified timepiece is a mechanism that is an integral part of the Vacheron Constantin’s history – the 3200 calibre, which debuted on the manufacture’s 260th anniversary.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Tourbillon

The manufacture’s first ladies’ self-winding tourbillon celebrates mechanical art with great panache. Its classic 39mm pink gold case glistens with 208 brilliant-cut diamonds set on the bezel, caseband and lugs. A stunning mother-of-pearl dial provides an iridescent backdrop for the striking tourbillon, encircled by 46 brilliant-cut diamonds. The ultra-slim case features stepped flanks and a fluted caseback, while the dial is punctuated by a rail-track minute-circle with dauphine-shaped hands and pink gold baton-type hour-markers. This is the first time that the in-house Calibre 2160 finds its place at the heart of a watch dedicated to women. Measuring just 5.65mm, the 188-part movement that bears the Hallmark of Geneva is also impressively slender. In addition to its reliability and precision, Calibre 2160 is characterised with a comfortable 80-hour power reserve and the presence of a small seconds display on the tourbillon by means of a blackened screw. Inspired by the shape of the Maltese cross, the bar of the openworked tourbillon carriage is entirely hand-bevelled, an operation that takes almost 11 hours for this component alone. Visible through the transparent caseback, the movement is adorned with Côtes de Genève finishing, which contrasts with the refined aesthetics of the sandblasted 22k-gold peripheral rotor. The timepiece is delivered with a grey satin strap featuring a diamond-set folding clasp, as well as a second grey strap in alligator leather.

Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Day-Date

Inspired by the maison’s first water-resistant self-winding watch from 1956, the Fiftysix collection of watches bears distinctive features of lugs shaped like a section of the maison’s Maltese cross, a box-type sapphire crystal, classic 40mm case and a sophisticated sector-type dial. Exuding casual elegance and a cool urban vibe, the Fiftysix Day-Date in pink gold boasts a legible dial accentuated by elegant light effects. Beneath the case beats the self-winding Calibre 2475 SC/2, equipped with a stop-seconds device and driving indications of the day of the week at 9 o’clock, the date at 3 o’clock, as well as the 40-hour power reserve at 6 o’clock. As seen via the caseback, subtle details further enhance the elegance of the watch, such as the openworked 22k-gold oscillating weight whose design is inspired by the shape of the Maltese cross. Adding a finishing touch is a dark brown alligator leather strap with pink gold ardillon buckle.

Vacheron Constantin Égérie Self-Winding

The Égérie (French for “muse”) collection for women is poised at the intersection of haute couture and haute horlogerie. Illuminated by a bezel set with 58 round-cut diamonds, the 35mm pink gold Égérie Self-Winding model flaunts a unique dial with couture-inspired pleated or radial guilloche expertly created with a hand-operated rose engine. Equal parts classic and daring, it’s hard not to fall in love with the playful hints of this timepiece. Positioned between 1 and 2 o’clock is a moonstone-set crown and an offset date in a ring bedecked with 34 round-cut diamonds, both set diagonally from the Vacheron Constantin logo. The eye-catching composition of curves and interlaced circles is punctuated by gold Arabic numerals that are scalloped like lace. At the heart of the timepiece is the Calibre 1088 – a self-winding manufacture movement with a 40-hour power reserve. The sapphire crystal caseback affords an admirable view of the incredible finishes of a hand-crafted Côtes de Genève motif and an opened 22k-gold oscillating weight inspired by the Maltese cross. The watch is offered with three interchangeable alligator leather straps in pink, blue and dark brown for a variety of delightful looks.

