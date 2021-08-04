Summer Special: Breitling’s Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise Capsule Collection

A fresh reincarnation of a classic 1950s divers’ watch, Breitling’s latest seasonal creation for women is all about colour and proportion with the very essence of style at sea

Breitling recently unveiled its latest seasonal creation for women entitled the Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise Capsule Collection. As the name implies, the collection showcases the very essence of summer style with colourful creation in a 38mm stainless-steel case that features a rotating bezel and bold indices.

Aesthetically, the palette for this seasonal women’s capsule collection is summer white, aquamarine, mint green, and iced latte — all with tone-on-tone dials, bezels, and straps.

However, the real show-stopper is arguably the rainbow tangerine version. This model comes with hour markers and hands coated in Super-LumiNova, and it sings in hues of yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, red, and orange.

Powered with the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 10 with a power reserve of about 42 hours in each watch, the Superocean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise Capsule Collection is produced for a limited time during this summer season only.

“This modern-retro tribute to the original SuperOcean is an exciting addition to the Breitling family of ladies’ watches. Of course it’ll look great at work, but its fun-in-the-sun vibe might make you want to spend a weekend at the beach,” explains Breitling CEO Georges Kern, in closing.