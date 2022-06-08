Technical Ingenuity on Grand Seiko’s Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon SLGT003

The Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon SLGT003 is the brand’s first mechanical complication that combines a constant-force mechanism and a tourbillon as one unit on a single axis.

Interestingly, the watch itself is named Kodo – which is the Japanese word for a heartbeat – and the case is constructed from both Platinum 9 and Grand Seiko’s Brilliant Hard Titanium to achieve long-lasting beauty. As a limited edition of 20 pieces, this revolutionary watch reveals its vitality both audibly and visually with its unique appearance when in motion and with its carefully designed sound, thanks to the open-work design and the sapphire case back. In the end, the introduction of the brand’s first mechanical complication watch is truly a new milestone in the sixty-two-year history of Grand Seiko.

Learn more about Grand Seiko’s Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon SLGT003 through the video below: