The Allure Of Time: 4 watches to look out for throughout April 2023

Four of our favourite watches in this issue come with impressive features and catchy aesthetics

Omega Aqua Terra Shades

The latest Aqua Terra Shades collection from Omega offers a variety of dial tones with a spectrum ranging from ocean to earth. Available in 34mm or 38mm, the timepieces give its wearers plenty of choices to suit their style, with sun-brushed pastel shades such as Atlantic Blue, Bay Green, or Terracotta. Amazingly, a trio of international stars from Zoë Kravitz, Zhou Dongyu, and Eddie Redmayne joined the Swiss watchmaker to launch this new collection and will all appear in a creative campaign to highlight the colourful new designs.

Chanel Premiere Original Edition

One thing is for sure, Chanel’s Première Original Edition watch’s dial and bevelled glass are instantly recognizable by their octagonal shape, thanks to its geometry which is directly inspired by the stopper of the N°5 perfume bottle. Furthermore, the black lacquer dial is set within a gold octagonal case, while two pared-back hands are finished in a gold move, and a crown set with an onyx cabochon completes this two-tone geometry.

Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami

The newest Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow from Hublot and the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, as the name suggests, reinterprets the iconic emblem of Takashi Murakami: the smiling flower. This time around, the 12 petals of the flower form a perfect gradient of rubies, sapphires, amethysts, tsavorites, and topaz. Housed in a 45mm black ceramic case, the kinetic effect of the petals creates a dizzying spectacle of colour in a three-dimensional effect.

Zenith DEFY 21 Ultra Colour

Zenith DEFY 21 Ultra Colour box set is limited to only eight box sets and consists of eight different iterations of the DEFY 21. Crafted in matte-finished lightweight titanium, the watch’s open dial showcases the bridges, and the oscillating rotor of these eight pieces is monochromatically finished in eight tones: black, blue, violet, orange, pink, green, turquoise, and khaki. Moreover, the metallic tones shift with the light, enhancing the volume and dynamism of this series.