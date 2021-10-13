The Galop d’Hermès Watch presents Functional Simplicity

Created back in 2019 from the detailed observations of Californian designer Ini Archibong, who immersed himself in the Hermès Conservatory of Creations, the Galop d’Hermès watch embodies a singular creative approach.

In particular, it revisits the equestrian codes of the maison with its stirrup-inspired curve and appears in a new small-sized gold or steel interpretation. This year, the Galop d’Hermès morphs into a jewellery watch, lending its stirrup-like silhouette to three new small models – one in non-gem set steel and two others in steel or rose gold set with 134 diamonds. To top it all off, the progressive font on the dial – which is powdered and finely accentuated by touches of anthracite – stands out against a sandblasted background, while the hands sweep gently over a smooth opalescent surface.



